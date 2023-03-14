Bangladesh-Nepal Art and Culture Festival starts today

Press conference of Bangladesh-Nepal Art and Culture Festival.
Press conference of Bangladesh-Nepal Art and Culture Festival.

Bangladesh-Nepal Art and Culture Festival 2023 starts today, 14 March, at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Nepal diplomatic relations. The festival is being organised by the Nepal Embassy in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh-Nepal Fellowship Society. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the festival at Shilpakala Academy's Jatiya Chitrashala Auditorium today at 6 PM. 

A delegation of 20 people including traditional Nepalese painters, photographers, musicians, dancers and cultural organisers have come to Dhaka to attend the festival.

On 15 March, there will be a cultural programme at the National Theatre. State Minister for Culture KM Khalid will be present on the occasion as the Chief Guest. There will also be an exhibition of paintings and photographs by Bangladeshi and Nepalese artists at Gallery 7 of the National Gallery from 11 AM to 8 PM. 

On the occasion of this festival, a press conference was organised yesterday in the seminar hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society President Moshiur Ahmed, General Secretary Salahuddin Kutu, Executive Member Fahmida Ahmed and Deputy Chief of Nepal Embassy in Bangladesh Lalita Silwal, were present.

"I think that through this festival, not only art and culture will be exchanged, but the relationship between the two countries will be strengthened. We are happy to organise such a festival in Bangladesh. Such exchange activities will continue in the future as well," said Lalita Silwal.

