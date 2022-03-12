Bangladesh Jatra festival 2022 starts today

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 12:30 pm

Bangladesh Jatra festival 2022 starts today

The inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held today at the open premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is staging 100 'Jatrapala' originating from different corners of the country, in honour of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held today at the open premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.  

The Film and Drama Department of Shilpakala are the organisers. The hundred Jatra plays will be showcased from 12-30 March 2022 across the country.

Honourable State Minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, will be present as the Chief Guest alongside Special Guest Mr. Md. Abul Monsur, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Distinguished Jatra expert Jyotsna Biswas and eminent Jatra researcher and Professor of Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Marjia Akhter will also speak at the event. 

Mr. Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of the Academy will preside over the function and Mr. Md. Ashaduzzaman, Secretary of the Academy will deliver commencement remarks.

 

