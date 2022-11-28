Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association finally begins journey with full panel

Splash

UNB
28 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:35 am

Related News

Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association finally begins journey with full panel

UNB
28 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

After going through much drama and controversies regarding its General Secretary candidacy since the election at the beginning of this year, the full executive committee of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association finally got together on Sunday night at the association office, BFDC in the capital.

Two members of the Misha-Zayed panel, actress Moushumi and actor Ali Raj took the oath on Sunday, at the meeting of the executive committee of the association under President Ilias Kanchan.

The fight between Zayed Khan and Nipun Akter over the position of General Secretary has been resolved recently after the verdict of the court, and now the members of both panels are united under the leadership of Kanchan as President and Nipun as the GS, according to the members.

"It feels great to have everyone together as a united force," Moushumi stated to the media after taking the oath. "After everything we have gone through since the election, now we are finally united."

Ilias Kanchan said, "I am glad to have everyone together as a team and this is what I desired from the beginning. I have experienced agony during the past nine months, and now, today, the suffering has ended."

"With the presence of our entire association's members tonight at this meeting and as everyone has vowed to act in the best interests of artists, we can gladly leave behind the conflicts and move forward," Kanchan aspired.

Regarding his presence in the meeting and forgetting all the past conflicts, Dipjol told the media, "I have never wanted any conflict between artists. Since the dispute over the post of General Secretary has reached the court and now there is no obstacle for Nipun to perform her duties as the GS of the association, I have decided to participate in the meeting and stay with its activities as I have always said that I will obey the verdict of the court."

The meeting was attended by a number of actors, including Riaz, Symon, Anjana, Emon, Joy Chowdhury, Keya, Jadu Azad, Shahnoor and others.

Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association / BFDC / Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

23h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

22h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

13h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

13h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

14h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman