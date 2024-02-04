Bangladesh Art Week makes history at India Art Fair 2024

Bangladesh Art Week (BAW) has made a significant mark at the 15th edition of the India Art Fair, captivating audiences with a groundbreaking outdoor installation by Bangladeshi artist Pulak Sarkar.

The event, held from 1 to 4 February at NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, witnessed Sarkar's debut at the prestigious fair, marking the first time a Bangladeshi artist has been granted the opportunity to showcase artworks in an outdoor art space, said a media release on Sunday.

Titled 'Reel or Real: A Juxtaposition of Narratives,' the installation presented by Bangladesh Art Week showcased Sarkar's exceptional talent and creativity. Spanning an impressive 10 meters by 2 meters, the artwork featured a fusion of pure physicality and abstraction, incorporating relief sculpture on POP, lenticular print, vinyl print, and acrylic on flex.

Audiences were treated to a thought-provoking experience as cracked and ruptured walls, overpowered by nature, were juxtaposed with altering vignettes of real-life scenes. This unique blend prompted viewers to contemplate the perception of reality and illusion from diverse perspectives, leaving a lasting impression on all who encountered it.

Pulak Sarkar, hailing from Rangpur, Bangladesh, brings a wealth of artistic training and experience to his work. Trained as a painter, he holds a BFA in Painting from Rabindra Bharti University and is currently pursuing further studies in Painting at Banaras Hindu University.

Sarkar's artistic practices are characterized by a blend of painting, site-specific work, and installation, reflecting his interdisciplinary approach to art.

Renowned for his expressive painted forms, often found adorning historic architecture, Sarkar's work seeks to simultaneously restore and deconstruct the world around him and his own artistic process. His talent and dedication have earned him recognition, including the prestigious ICCR fellowship to pursue studies at both institutions and a recent showcase at the Kochi Biennial 2023.

The presence of Pulak Sarkar's installation at the India Art Fair 2024 not only highlights the rising prominence of Bangladeshi artists on the global art stage but also underscores the power of art to transcend boundaries and provoke meaningful dialogue on themes of reality, perception, and human experience.

As the curtains close on another successful edition of the India Art Fair, the legacy of Pulak Sarkar's groundbreaking installation will undoubtedly continue to inspire and resonate within the art world for years to come.