Bangla Translation Foundation announces nominations for 'Anubad Sahitya Puroshkar 2022'

Bangla Translation Foundation has announced its nominations for 'Anubad Sahitya Puroshkar 2022'. Translator Saleha Chowdhury has been nominated for the award in the Lifetime Award category. Translators Bhi Ramswamy and Shahroza Nahrin have been jointly nominated for their translation of Shahidul Zahir's novella 'Life and Political Reality in the Best Translated Book of the Year category.

The award ceremony will be held on 30 January, at 4:30 PM, at the main auditorium of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra.

Syed Manzoorul Islam, writer and professor, will be present as chief guest; Alejandra Ramirez Alvera, translator and Vice President, Ametli Translation Foundation, will be present as the special guest. Khaliquzzaman Elias, Translator and professor, will also be present on the occasion.