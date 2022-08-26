Bangali starred korean film ‘Bandhobi’ streaming on Chorki

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 12:35 pm

Bangali starred korean film 'Bandhobi' streaming on Chorki

Mahbub Lee will be seen performing as Karim in the movie 'Bandhobi'. "Bandhobi is my first feature film, that too in the Korean language

Prepare to meet Mahbub Lee, the first Bangali ever in Korean cinema. Korean movie lovers had already seen Mahbub in the film 'Bandhobi' back in 2009, but the film is now making a comeback again on the OTT platform Chorki. Directed by Sin Dong Il, the movie will be available for streaming fully dubbed in Bangla on Chorki from 25 August.

Mahbub Lee will be seen performing as Karim in the movie 'Bandhobi'. "Bandhobi is my first feature film, that too in the Korean language. The first hurdle was learning the language. I had to rehearse a lot for the role as well. I had to shed 12 kg for the film," shared Mahbub about the entire experience of acting in Korea.

I learned a lot working with the team. All the hard work paid off when I saw the movie on the big screen. With its release on Chorki, our country can watch the movie too."

Min-soo, depressed about her own life, meets Karim, a young Bangali who has come to South Korea for work, and they form an unlikely friendship.

Director Sin Dong Il said to the Chorki audience, "I am happy that the movie has been shown to the audience of Bangladesh even if it is after a long time. I hope the Bengali speaking audience will like it."

Though the film showcases some serious issues faced by schoolgirls and migrant workers, class problems, gender differences, etc, love is portrayed as transcendental to all that.

The movie stars Mahbub Lee along with Jin Hee Baek, Hook Kyun Park, Lee Il Hoo alongside many others.

 

