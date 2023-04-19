Baldwin's controversial film 'Rust' to resume filming this week

Alec Baldwin. Photo: Collected
Filming will resume this week on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust,' producers said Tuesday, 18 April, some 18 months after it was stalled by the fatal on-set shooting of the movie's cinematographer.

Baldwin was charged with manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

"The production will continue to utilise union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition," said Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

"Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set," she added.

Producers announced in February that the low-budget Western would resume production this spring. Baldwin agreed to terms with the New Mexico court that will allow him to complete filming of the movie, including a ban on his using guns or drinking alcohol.

Director Souza, who is also returning, said in a statement at the time: "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started."

A documentary will also be made, covering Halyna Hutchins's life and the completion of the film.

Baldwin, 65, has repeatedly said he was told by the crew that the gun was not loaded.

