Badshah becomes first rapper in asia to cross one billion views

Rapper Badshah. Photo: Collected
Rapper Badshah. Photo: Collected

Indian musician Badshah has achieved a milestone as his iconic 'Kala Chashma' song featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidarth Malhotra from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. 

He is the first Asian rapper to have a billion views in a song, reports Radio Music. 

His song "Kala Chashma" has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending language and geographical boundaries to captivate audiences worldwide.

"Achieving a billion views for 'Kala Chashma' is a surreal moment. It's a testament to the incredible support and love I've received from my fans. This milestone is more than just a personal achievement; it's a reflection of the growing acceptance and appreciation for Indian hip-hop," said the rapper.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent the culture on such a massive platform. It's just the beginning, and there's so much more to come," he added. 
 

