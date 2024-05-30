Backstreet Boys perform at the Anant Ambani 2nd pre-wedding bash in Italy

The pre-wedding festivities of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue with a private cruise across Europe.

A video has surfaced online, of the popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for guests on a cruise in Italy.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a video from the Ambani cruise, where the Backstreet Boys – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson can be seen in all-white outfits, performing their popular track I Wanna Be With You for a huge audience on the cruise.

An Instagram user also shared a video of the lavish cruise during daytime and geo-tagged it as Palermo, Sicily in Italy. That's where most Bollywood celebrities and other guests are supposed to board the cruise from. The cruise started in Italy on Wednesday and will wrap up in France on Friday.

Bollywood celebrities who flew to Italy to attend the celebration on cruise include Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is already onboard the cruise.

This is the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. The first one took place at Jamnagar, Gujarat in March. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, sports, business, and politicians. Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performed for the first time in India, at the bash. It was held on the premise of Anant Ambani's wildlife sanctuary, Vantara.

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys is a pop band formed in 1993, best known for their 1996 eponymous album, Backstreet's Back (1997), Millennium (1999), Black & Blue (2000), Never Gone (2005), Unbreakable (2007), This Is Us (2009), In A World Like This (2013), and DNA (2019). They performed live in India last year– in Mumbai and Delhi.