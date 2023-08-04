Babita receives recognition at Dallas Bengali Film Festival in the US

Babita has received recognition through the National Film Awards seven times so far. Photo: Collected

The Dallas Bengali Film Festival commences today at the Angelika Film Centre in Dallas, US. This three-day festival is organised by 'Sreejoner Hat'. This time round only movies featuring Farida Akhtar Babita will be screened as she will be receiving a special accolade.

Her movie 'Golapi Ekhon Train E', directed by Amjad Hossain will be screened on opening day. Apart from that, Satyajit Ray-directed 'Ashani Sanket' (Distant Thunder) featuring her as a central character will also be screened. This festival will continue till 6 August.

"Once upon a time, talented filmmakers of our country used to make excellent films but their films did not get international recognition before our independence. After independence, our cinema began to be showcased at international festivals," Babita told TBS over phone from America.

"I had the opportunity to act in Satyajit Ray's 'Ashani Sanket', which received worldwide acclaim. And thanks to this film, I got to represent Bangladesh to world cinema," she added.

"I have made my mark in world cinema as a flagbearer of Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi girl. I am humbled by the fact a festival is being organised to celebrate my life's work.

This honour is not just mine alone; it is the honour and achievement of my country and my family," Babita said.

Babita has been acclaimed for her performances in films and has received recognition through the National Film Awards seven times so far, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in the film industry. Babita made her last silver screen appearance in 'Putro Ekhon Poysawala' directed by Nargis Akhter.

