B Latin’s salsa dance featuring Bangla song taking Internet by storm

B Latin's Salsa Rueda dance cover of a Bangla mashup song has created a buzz on social media.

Salsa Rueda, also known as Rueda de Casino Casino, originates from Havana, Cuba in the early 1950s. It is a group Salsa dance where couples dance in a large circle changing partners in symmetrical synchronisation.

Watching the symmetrical synchronisation of the circle dance might also urge you to put your dancing shoes on and try salsa with your partner.

Zafir studied Salsa under international trainers and opened B Latin in 2021 when the first lockdown of the pandemic was lifted. Even before sharing their first ever destination dance video, dance school B Latin's page only had 500 likes on Facebook. Their mesmerising performance titled 'Waves of Rueda' was shot amidst Cox's Bazar's scenic beauty. It garnered 17,000 likes on Facebook and was shared 3700 times.

After 'Waves of Rueda' went viral, The Business Standard reached out to Riaduzzaman Hridoy, the founder of B Latin to know more about his passion for dance.

Hridoy studied mechanical engineering from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology. He had a passion for mastering different dance forms since his university days.

When asked if he had expected their song would go viral, Hridoy confessed, "We are overwhelmed by the huge response. We did not expect so much love from the people."

"I always want to represent Bangladesh internationally. So, I performed salsa, an international dance form on a Bangladeshi song and chose Cox's Bazar, the largest sea beach in the world, as my destination. I want to prove to the world that we are not boring but a fun loving nation."

Members of the B Latin. Photo: Courtesy

Within a few hours of posting the video on 22.02.2022, B Latin's page got thousands of new likes and were absolutely inundated with queries and requests about learning the art of salsa.

"The best members of our team were featured in this video. And, all of my students paid out-of-pocket to make Cox's Bazar shoot happen" added Hridoy.

The entire video including the stellar drone shots was captured by Zafir, Hridoy's pupil.

"Since Zafir knows salsa it was easier for him to understand my vision" reveals Hridoy.

"I focused on teaching Salsa and not any other dance form because I want to promote a genre which is yet to be immensely popular in our country," responded Hridoy when asked why he chose to teach Salsa and not any other dance form.

"As Salsa is a partnered dance, I teach my students to have mutual respect for each other so that they can dance with ease," shares Hridoy.

"When I was a fresher in CUET, I thought of opening a school for hip hop dancing; but, by the time I graduated, hip hop was already popular and widely practised which I appreciate," added Hridoy. He also teaches 'Bachata', another form of partner dance, in his dance school located in Banani.

After garnering so much internet adulation, Hridoy is now planning to open a new branch of B Latin in Bashundhara and appoint one of his best students as a TA.

When we asked Hridoy how he feels about his Salsa dance cover going viral, Hridoy said, "Most of the people these days go viral by posting vulgar and artless content on Tiktok or YouTube. I thought of earning people's appreciation through more aspirational content."

"I love when people call our cover magical and tag each other to recreate something like this during their holidays," he added.

Hridoy is now balancing his life between his career as a mechanical engineer and as a dancer.