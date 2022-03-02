B Latin’s salsa dance featuring Bangla song takes internet by storm

Photo: Courtesy

B Latin's Salsa Reuda dance cover of a Bangla mashup song has stirred up a storm on the internet.

Salsa Reuda, also known as Rueda de Casino is an international dance form originated in Reuda. It is a group Salsa dance where couples dance in a large circle changing partners in symmetrical synchronisation.

Watching the symmetrical synchonisation of the circle dance might also urge you to put your dancing shoes on and do salsa with your partner.

The mesmerising group salsa titled "Waves of Reuda" was shot amidst the scenic beauty of Cox's Bazar and garnered 17k likes on Facebook and was shared 3.6k times.

After, "Waves of Rueda" went viral, The Business Standard reached out to Riaduzzaman Ridoy, the founder of B Latin to know more about his passion for dance.

When asked if he had expected their song would go viral, Ridoy said, "We are overwhelmed by the huge response. We did not expect so much love from the people."

"I always want to represent Bangladesh internationally. So, I performed salsa, an international dance form on a Bangladeshi song and chose Cox's Bazar, the largest sea beach in the world, as my destination. I want to prove to the world that we are not boring but a fun loving nation."

Before sharing their first ever destination dance video, dance school B Latin's page only had 500 likes on Facebook.

Within a few hours of posting the video on a very special date 22.02.2022, B Latin's page got thousands of new likes and swarms of people showed interest in learning Salsa from them.

"The best members of our team were featured in this video. And, all of my students paid for their own expenses in Cox's Bazar," added Ridoy.

The entire video including the stellar drone shots was captured by Zafir, one of Ridoy's students.

"Since Zafir knows salsa it was easier for him to understand my direction," shares Ridoy.

Ridoy studied mechanical engineering from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology. He had a passion for mastering different dance forms since his university days.

He took lessons in Salsa from international trainers and opened B Latin in 2021 when the first lockdown of the pandemic was lifted.

"I focused on teaching Salsa and not any other dance form because I want to promote a genre which is yet to be immensely popular in our country," responded Ridoy when asked why he chose to teach Salsa and not any other dance form.

"As Salsa is a partnered dance, I teach my students to have mutual respect for each other so that they can dance with ease," shares Ridoy.

"When I was a fresher in CUET, I thought of opening a school for hip hop dancing; but, by the time I graduated, hip hop was already popular and widely practiced which I appreciate," added Ridoy.

Ridoy also teaches "Bachata", another form of partner dance, in his dance school located in Banani.

After getting huge responses from the netizens, Ridoy is now planning to open a new branch of B Latin in Bashundhara and appoint one of his best students as an assistant teacher.

When I asked Ridoy how he feels about his Salsa dance cover going viral, Ridoy said, "Most of the people these days get viral after posting vulgar contents on Tiktok or YouTube. I thought of earning people's appreciation through positive content."

"I love when people call our cover magical and tag each other to recreate something like this during their holiday," he added.

Earlier, Ridoy's treadmill dance received wide appreciation from the audiences.

In 2012, Ridoy was selected among the top 12 contestants of "Channel I Shera Nachiye."

Ridoy is now balancing his life between his career as a mechanical engineer and as a dancer.