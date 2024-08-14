‘Aynaghor’ film in the works

Splash

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

‘Aynaghor’ film in the works

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 05:23 pm
Family members of missing persons formed a human chain in front of DGFI office on 7 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Family members of missing persons formed a human chain in front of DGFI office on 7 August 2024. Photo: TBS

'Aynaghor' , an upcoming film depicting the evils surrounding the secret infamous internment centre is now in the works. Joynal Abedin, also known as Joy Sarkar, will be at the head of the project as the director. 

The film will be centred around the atrocities behind the walls of Aynaghor, which has recently taken media by storm after several captives were released. 

The director shared a glimpse into the film's storyline. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"One of the characters we want to portray is that of a student of Notre Dame who was captured after the Imam he studied under was taken away and tortured in Aynaghor. We also want to include the stories of Salahuddin and Azmi," commented Abedin.

He continues, "We want to explore how a ruler becomes a dictator, and why they fall."

Keya Payel will also be starring in the upcoming film.

The film will be written by scriptwriter Abdullah Zahir Babu, and the team plans to begin filming in November. As per the director's statement, they plan to begin promotional activities in January and hope for screenings in Europe and America. 
 

Aynaghor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

6h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

1h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

1h | Videos
"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

2h | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

2h | Videos