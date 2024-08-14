‘Aynaghor’ film in the works

'Aynaghor' , an upcoming film depicting the evils surrounding the secret infamous internment centre is now in the works. Joynal Abedin, also known as Joy Sarkar, will be at the head of the project as the director.

The film will be centred around the atrocities behind the walls of Aynaghor, which has recently taken media by storm after several captives were released.

The director shared a glimpse into the film's storyline.

"One of the characters we want to portray is that of a student of Notre Dame who was captured after the Imam he studied under was taken away and tortured in Aynaghor. We also want to include the stories of Salahuddin and Azmi," commented Abedin.

He continues, "We want to explore how a ruler becomes a dictator, and why they fall."

Keya Payel will also be starring in the upcoming film.

The film will be written by scriptwriter Abdullah Zahir Babu, and the team plans to begin filming in November. As per the director's statement, they plan to begin promotional activities in January and hope for screenings in Europe and America.

