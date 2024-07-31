'Awaaz Utha' famed rapper Hannan placed on 2-day remand

Rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul. Photo: Collected
Rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul, who gained popularity for his song "Awaaz Utha", has been placed on a two-day remand.

Hannan was arrested on 25 July in Narayanganj, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fatullah Model Police Station told The Daily Star. 

Hannan and a few friends were apprehended by the police while returning home after attending a funeral prayer. The police allegedly discovered video footage of recent protests on their mobile phones, leading to their detention as suspects, as per local media reports. 

Meanwhile, rumors have emerged about the arrest of another rapper Muhammad Shezan who gained attention for his track "Kotha Ko."

Hannan's arrest has sparked conversation and concern in the music industry and among his followers. Several people online used the hashtag #freehannan to demand his release

His hit song "Awaaz Utha" was released on 18 July with a caption saying, "We are not in opposition to any organization; instead, we seek to amplify the voices of our peers and shed light on the issues affecting our country. This is BANGLADESH."

Awaaz Utha is currently the 9th track on YouTube's trending list.

Awaaz Utha / Bangladeshi rapper Hannan / Quota protest

