Avatar: The Way Of Water releases a new teaser

The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has finally been released for the public after being screened in US theatres.

The sequel to the highest-grossing film in history was finally revealed almost a decade after the first movie released in 2009. On 9 May, the teaser was shared on social media and revealed the Pandora realm and its scenery. The trailer focused on the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Director James Cameron wrote, "Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," and mentioned that he had been waiting for the big reveal for quite some time.

The upcoming film stars Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, Jermaine Clement and more.

The film's initial release in 2009 featured a 3D element that was innovative at the time and considered a revived form of cinema. Disney seems to have a plan to get public's attention this time as well as the teaser trailer showed promising visuals without any dialogue or story.

The movie was previously untitled and was being referred to as Avatar 2. None of the original cast or story had been confirmed at the time. According to Deadline, the Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres globally on December 14 overseas and December 16 for North America.

Previously at CinemaCon, producer Jon Landau had lauded Cameron's scripts and how "universal" and relatable his themes are.

"At the centre of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a stand-alone and each will come to its own conclusion. There will be a fulfilling resolution to each film, but when looked at as a whole the journey across all four will create a larger epic saga," said the Oscar-winning producer.

At the event, Cameron said that both he and Landau "are here" to work with the theatres and that the best way to do that is by delivering content that offers a "must-see experience" at the cinema. The Titanic filmmaker also said he was hard at work putting the final touches on the film. "New films are pushing limits even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects. I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off," he said.

The premise of the movie is Jake Sully (Sam Washington) living with his newfound family on the planet of Pandora. A familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started. Jake must work with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet. The sequel is not only focused on the previously seen on-ground moments but will also explore the story of sea creatures and the ocean life on Pandora.

This time, the movie features flying fish-like bird creatures, communing whales and a whole lot more. The aliens are shown into two groups, battling against each other with guns and arrows in a fight sequence seen in the teaser trailer.

The original film that released 13 years ago is still the highest grossing film at $2.8 billion worldwide, retaining its title against Avengers: Endgame during the pandemic.