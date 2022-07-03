Avatar The Way of Water: Kate Winslet's look as Na'vi warrior Ronal revealed

Kate Winslet has once again reunited with Titanic director James Cameron after 26 years to create something as big as the much anticipated Avatar sequel.

Titled Avatar: The Way Of Water, the film will have Kate as Na'vi warrior Ronal with the actor getting into the skin of the blue aliens like never before. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 16 December this year.

Kate Winslet's look as Ronal was exclusively revealed on the cover of the Empire magazine's special Avatar edition. The actor looks fierce with sharp canine teeth and big eyes as she scream at someone with anger written large on her forehead. She looks slightly different from Avatar's Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) with her unkept open loosely spread around her back, unlike Neytiri's braided look.

Empireonline.com reports Ronal leads the Metkayina tribe, along with Cliff Curtis' Tonowari, who dwell in the shallows of Pandora's vast oceans and play a major role in the upcoming film. Talking about her character, Kate told the magazine in an interview, "She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home."

Kate, who has a water connection with James Cameron ever since their 1997 magnum opus Titanic, has a much different role in Avatar for which she was not required to just float but go underwater. She said the longest she remained underwater was "seven minutes and 14 seconds" and added, "the most amazing thing for me as a middle-aged woman was to learn something not just new, but superhuman."

Avatar The Way of Water follows the events of 2009 film Avatar and is expected to mark the return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver).