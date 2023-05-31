Austrian actor Peter Simonischek dies aged 76

Splash

BSS/AFP
31 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:32 am

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek dies aged 76

BSS/AFP
31 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:32 am
Peter Simonischek. Photo: BSS
Peter Simonischek. Photo: BSS

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek, who played a whimsical patriarch in the prize-winning film "Toni Erdmann", died overnight in Vienna aged 76, a spokeswoman for the Austrian Federal Theatres said Tuesday.

Born in Graz on 6 August 1946, Simonischek received great acclaim in the German-speaking world for his performances, including numerous appearances at the famous Salzburg Festival.

In 2016, Simonischek made his international breakthrough in film with the comedy "Toni Erdmann", which won the International Federation of Film Critics award at Cannes.

The bittersweet father-daughter tale features Sandra Hueller and Simonischek, who created an indelible portrait of a sad clown.

Britain's The Daily Telegraph newspaper gave the "exquisite" movie five out of five stars. "Not only does German humour exist, it might just save your life", it said.

Austria's Secretary of State, Andrea Mayer, hailed Simonischek as "one of the big names of contemporary acting for decades in theatre as well as in film and television."

"Simonischek's death is a huge loss for the entire art and culture scene," Mayer said.

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

3h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

23h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

15h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

16h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget