Audiences are not going to the cinema: Kazi Hayat

For Kazi Hayat, keeping the spirit of patriotism alive in the film industry has always been a top priority. In the years after taking part in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he saw the film industry going against the spirit of independence; but the filmmaker remained determined to keep the spirit of the liberation war alive. This is also why most of his movies have been made from a patriotic perspective and most of them also garnered popularity.

His protest comes alive on the screen. The names of his movies — 'Danga', 'Traash', 'Sepahi', 'Deshpremik', and 'Itihas' — embody that, and these movies have enriched the history of Bengali cinema. He is well-known not only as a director, but also as a storyteller and a powerful actor.

This talented director released a new movie, 'Joy Bangla', after two years on Victory Day, December 16. Bappy Chowdhury and newcomer Zahara Mitu played the two central roles in the movie, based on a novel by renowned historian Muntasir Mamun. Even before release, the movie piqued the curiosity of audiences and cinephiles.

However, after its release, the audience did not turn up at theatres as expected, disappointing those involved in the movie. Kazi Hayat himself told The Business Standard about his regrets.

"Audiences are not actually going to the cinema. My movie got very few viewers … in 51 years, we have not been able to resolve the issue of who is for and who is against our independence," he said.

"Our independence is being politicised. This is unfortunate for us. We could not say 'Joy Bangla' at one point. Now, a film with that title will not be liked by many. That is why, before these issues are resolved, making movies based on historical events will attract only a handful of people," the filmmaker added.

"Why should today's youth be averse to 'Joy Bangla'? If that wasn't the case, this film would be a full-house hit!" he further said.

Cinema owners are concerned about the overall performance of the movie, even though it played throughout the month of victory.

Kazi Hayat says that it is not only the story, but the theatre atmosphere that is also to blame for turning audiences away.

"Overall, the number of cinemagoers has decreased because they are enjoying movies at home on digital platforms. Audiences no longer want to go to unhygienic and dirty theatres with their families. There are cineplexes in the city, but the audience in rural areas have to be taken into consideration as well, because they make up the greater portion of the total audience," he added.

"If you make an entertaining movie with a good social message and screen it in good environments, even if it is a small one, the audience will watch it. Only that will help turn the tide of Bangla cinema. If not, this industry will be lost," he said.

He plans to make another movie, slated for release in 2023. But this time it will not be based on history. It will aim to address a social issue. He said the movie would be a statement against the spread of drugs in rural towns and the destruction of young people due to its influence.

Kazi Hayat has won the National Film Award nine times for direction and script. Apart from this, he has received 73 awards in domestic and international circles for his work in films.