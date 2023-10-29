Attack on Titan reveals finale trailer ahead of release

Photo: Collected

As the colossal tale of humanity versus Titans hurtles toward its conclusion, anime fans are bracing themselves for the epic finale of 'Attack on Titan'.

On 4 November, Mappa studio will unveil the series' last episode, promising a climactic battle set to shatter all previous standards.

In a recent revelation, a tantalising glimpse into the impending chaos has emerged with a new trailer.

This sneak peek premiered on YouTube on 28 October and teases the intensity of the final showdown.