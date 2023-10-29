Attack on Titan reveals finale trailer ahead of release
As the colossal tale of humanity versus Titans hurtles toward its conclusion, anime fans are bracing themselves for the epic finale of 'Attack on Titan'.
On 4 November, Mappa studio will unveil the series' last episode, promising a climactic battle set to shatter all previous standards.
In a recent revelation, a tantalising glimpse into the impending chaos has emerged with a new trailer.
This sneak peek premiered on YouTube on 28 October and teases the intensity of the final showdown.