Is Atif Aslam coming to Dhaka?

On Monday, Star Box agency teased their fans with a video featuring one of Atif Aslam's songs and asked them to guess who might be coming to perform in Dhaka next.

"Days are getting more closer! Stay Tuned for more updates!," reads the post.

The concert will be taking place in Dhaka next year.

Earlier, Star Box conducted a vote on Facebook where fans were encouraged to cast their votes for their preferred singers. The options given were Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh, and Jubin Nautiyal.

The majority of the fan's vote went to the popular Pakistani singer, songwriter and actor Atif Aslam.

He is known for his hit tracks like "Aadat", "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein", "Hona Tha Pyaar" and many more.