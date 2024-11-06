Assassin’s Creed Shadows to introduce modern day story

'Assassin's Creed Shadows' will introduce a new modern-day storyline, aiming to recapture interest after years of Ubisoft's challenges in meeting the appeal of Desmond's story from the original games.

Marc-Alexis Coté, Ubisoft's Vice President and Executive Producer of Assassin's Creed, acknowledged during a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) event attended by Eurogamer that Ubisoft has "struggled to find its footing" with the franchise's modern-day elements in recent years.

"Desmond's journey was at the heart of the modern day conflict driving the search for powerful Isu artefacts, Pieces of Eden, that could change the course of history," said Coté. "However, with his death at the end of Assassin's Creed 3, we faced a creative crossroads. Ending Desmond's arc was a difficult decision, and afterward, the modern storyline struggled to find its footing," he added.

