Asif Akbar drops new single 'Moon Foroon', features Sajjad in music video

Popular singer Asif Akbar has dropped a new single 'Moon Foroon' on Thursday (22 September). The song was released on the Facebook and YouTube channel of the production company Chhabighar Films Official.

'Moon Foroon' was written by Polin Kawsar and composed by Sheikh Mohammad Rezwan. "This was the first time I sang to Polin Kawsar's lyrics. This song has a very different feel. Hope everyone will like it," said Akbar.

The music video was also directed by lyricist Polin Kawsar, and features Sajjadur Rahman Shuvo. "I enjoyed the whole shoot very much. Polin Kawsar is very talented and I am happy and grateful to be able to start my career with a song by the legendary Asif Akbar Bhai," said Sajjad.