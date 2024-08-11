Ashfaque Nipun remembers writer Mushtaq Ahmed, apologises for not being able to show him a fascist-free country

Splash

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 03:53 pm

Related News

Ashfaque Nipun remembers writer Mushtaq Ahmed, apologises for not being able to show him a fascist-free country

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 03:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Director Ashfaque Nipun took to his Facebook profile to write about Writer Mushtaq Ahmed who passed away in police custody after being arrested under the notorious Digital Security Act.

Ashfaque Nipun wrote, "You couldn't witness today's Bangladesh, free from fascism, celebrating liberation from autocracy. The struggle for freedom that you started with your pen four years ago, or even earlier, has been won today by the students and the masses."

"Those who tortured you to death in prison in 2021 are now on the run," added the director. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also mentioned how he stood for the writer Mushtaq Ahmed's freedom when he was still alive but never had an opportunity to meet him personally. 

"I couldn't show you this liberated country, and we couldn't sit together for a cup of tea in a free nation," he said.

"This victory is as much yours as it is Abu Saeed's, Mugdha's, and the many other martyrs'," he added.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed dies in Kashimpur jail

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested under the notorious Digital Security Act in May 2020 for criticising the then-Awami government. On 25 February 2021, he died under alleged torture in police custody. 

Ashfaque Nipun / Mushtaq Ahmed’s death / Mushtaq Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

7h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

1h | Videos
Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

3h | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

5h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

19h | Videos