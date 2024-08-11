Ashfaque Nipun remembers writer Mushtaq Ahmed, apologises for not being able to show him a fascist-free country

Director Ashfaque Nipun took to his Facebook profile to write about Writer Mushtaq Ahmed who passed away in police custody after being arrested under the notorious Digital Security Act.

Ashfaque Nipun wrote, "You couldn't witness today's Bangladesh, free from fascism, celebrating liberation from autocracy. The struggle for freedom that you started with your pen four years ago, or even earlier, has been won today by the students and the masses."

"Those who tortured you to death in prison in 2021 are now on the run," added the director.

He also mentioned how he stood for the writer Mushtaq Ahmed's freedom when he was still alive but never had an opportunity to meet him personally.

"I couldn't show you this liberated country, and we couldn't sit together for a cup of tea in a free nation," he said.

"This victory is as much yours as it is Abu Saeed's, Mugdha's, and the many other martyrs'," he added.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested under the notorious Digital Security Act in May 2020 for criticising the then-Awami government. On 25 February 2021, he died under alleged torture in police custody.