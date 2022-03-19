Ashfaq Nipun’s 'Sabrina' to hit 'Hoichoi' on 25 March

Splash

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Ashfaq Nipun’s 'Sabrina' to hit 'Hoichoi' on 25 March

In the show, Nazia Hoque Orsha stars as Sabrina who was burned by a perpetrator in an attempt to burn her courage into ashes. While Mehazabein Chowdhury stars as the courageous doctor, who is also named Sabrina, striving to save the burned victim, give her justice

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 06:49 pm
Sabrina. Photo: Collected
Sabrina. Photo: Collected

Ashfaq Nipun's directorial "Sabrina" series starring Mehazabein Chowdhury and Nazia Haque Orsha in lead is set to hit Hoichoi on 25 March.

The trailer released earlier Saturday (19 March) is stirring a huge hype due to being directed by "Mahanagar" famed director Ashfaq Nipun.

"Made by Ashfaq Nipun, this line is enough to prove that the show will be a masterpiece," reads one of the comments.

In the show, Nazia Hoque Orsha stars as Sabrina who was burned by a perpetrator in an attempt to burn her courage into ashes. While Mehazabein Chowdhury stars as the courageous doctor, who is also named Sabrina, striving to save the burned victim, give her justice.

The trailer starts off with the police rushing to the hospital with a burned woman at midnight. 

It teases Orsha being the victim of political misuse of power and Mehazabein fighting against all odds to bring out the truth.

The show stars Intekhab Dinar as the crime reporter husband of the victim and Sayed Zaman Shawon as Politian.

Naming both the victim and the saviour as Sabrina acts as an essential tool to represent the struggles of all women around the world

Mehazabien Chowdhury / Nazia Haque Orsha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

1h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

2h | Videos
Redmi 5G Phone Note 11 Pro is coming to the market

Redmi 5G Phone Note 11 Pro is coming to the market

2h | Videos
2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine