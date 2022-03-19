Ashfaq Nipun’s 'Sabrina' to hit 'Hoichoi' on 25 March

Ashfaq Nipun's directorial "Sabrina" series starring Mehazabein Chowdhury and Nazia Haque Orsha in lead is set to hit Hoichoi on 25 March.

The trailer released earlier Saturday (19 March) is stirring a huge hype due to being directed by "Mahanagar" famed director Ashfaq Nipun.

"Made by Ashfaq Nipun, this line is enough to prove that the show will be a masterpiece," reads one of the comments.

In the show, Nazia Hoque Orsha stars as Sabrina who was burned by a perpetrator in an attempt to burn her courage into ashes. While Mehazabein Chowdhury stars as the courageous doctor, who is also named Sabrina, striving to save the burned victim, give her justice.

The trailer starts off with the police rushing to the hospital with a burned woman at midnight.

It teases Orsha being the victim of political misuse of power and Mehazabein fighting against all odds to bring out the truth.

Video of Sabrina (সাবরিনা) - Trailer|Ashfaque Nipun | Mehazabien Chowdhury, Nazia Haque Orsha|25 Mar| hoichoi

The show stars Intekhab Dinar as the crime reporter husband of the victim and Sayed Zaman Shawon as Politian.

Naming both the victim and the saviour as Sabrina acts as an essential tool to represent the struggles of all women around the world