Ashes to release new album 'Antorsarshunno' after nine years

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 11:04 am

Popular band Ashes is set to release a new album after nine years. Titled "Antorsarshunno", this is going to be Ashes' second studio album after 'Charpoka', which came out in 2014.

"Antorsarshunno", which features seven tracks in total, will be unveiled in an album launching event at KIB Convention Hall at Indira Road. The release date is yet to be announced.

The event will consist of a solo performance of Ashes, followed up with a meet and greet session. A music video of one of the tracks from the upcoming album will also be released at the event.

"We have spent a long time performing on stage. But we always felt the need to get closer to our fans, and let our fans get closer to us. This launching event will be a great opportunity for us to reach out to our fans in a different way. We are really excited about the event and want to do something worth reminiscing for our fans," said vocalist Zunayed Evan.

Once released, "Antorsarshunno" will be available on multiple streaming platforms such as Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

