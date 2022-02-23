Aryan Khan to debut as a writer for a web series and a Bollywood film

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is reportedly gearing up to pen narratives for an OTT platform and a feature film.

Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned multiple times that Aryan is more inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking and has no interest in working in front of the camera.

According to Indian media reports, Aryan is in the initial stage of writing a web series and a feature film. The film will be produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aryan studied in University of Southern California.

He has a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production.