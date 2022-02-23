Aryan Khan to debut as a writer for a web series and a Bollywood film

Splash

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

Aryan Khan to debut as a writer for a web series and a Bollywood film

Aryan is in the initial stage of writing a web series and a feature film

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 03:29 pm
Aryan Khan. Photo: Collected
Aryan Khan. Photo: Collected

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is reportedly gearing up to pen narratives for an OTT platform and a feature film.

Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned multiple times that Aryan is more inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking and has no interest in working in front of the camera.

According to Indian media reports, Aryan is in the initial stage of writing a web series and a feature film. The film will be produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aryan studied in University of Southern California.

He has a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production. 

Aryan Khan / bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

6h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

6h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

6h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

54m | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

59m | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

59m | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused