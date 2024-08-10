Artistes gather for a better Bangladesh

On 10 August afternoon, artistes from different cultural sectors assembled at the Central Shaheed Minar. They expressed their wishes for a change, especially freedom of speech.

The gathering provided a platform for all artists, including musicians, actors, directors, playwrights, and other cultural professionals, to voice their thoughts on the country's current situation.

Tanzir Tuhin, former vocalist of the band Shironamhin, shared with us that the participants expressed their support for the nation's progress and positive initiatives through their speeches.

"We gathered at the Shaheed Minar today with the hope for a better Bangladesh. We expressed our sentiment through our words and music," he told TBS.

Influential figures from the fashion industry such as Safiya Sathi also joined the demonstration.

"Fashion is also a form of art. Without art, people cannot advance. I came here to express that I felt the same as everyone else. We usually see how people are swiftly attacked when they try to raise their voices and there is still a lack of freedom of speech. The aim of the gathering was to address these gaps. We also showed our respect to the martyrs," she stated.

The demonstration was later shifted from the Shaheed Minar to Chobir Haat, where rappers Hannan and Shezan were to perform. As of the time of writing, the rappers have not yet gotten on stage.