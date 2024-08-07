Artistes describe their vision for new Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 07:12 pm

We spoke to artistes who expressed their expectations from the new Bangladesh

Photos: Collected
Photos: Collected

The country has entered a new era on 5 August. The people are waiting to see new changes, and the entertainment industry is no different. 
We spoke to public figures who have expressed their expectations from the new Bangladesh.
"I want to see a corruption-free government for the common people, where there will be security for all," said actress Zakia Bari Mamo. 
She continued, "I want a system with freedom of speech. The way incompetent individuals have been appointed to educational institutions based on their politics should not happen again. Let there be freedom of the press. Let us not forget those who have given their lives to establish our rights." 
Director Ashfaque Nipun said, "We do not want to see the authoritarian regime (or its likes) that has existed in Bangladesh for the past 15 years anymore. The way the administration was politicised should not be repeated."
"The safety of every citizen in the country, regardless of political affiliation, religion or creed, must be ensured. The censorship board in films should be abolished and a grading system should be introduced. A people-centric electoral system must be ensured," he added.
Figures like Siam Ahmed also wish for a youth-led and made Bangladesh.
"I believe that with everyone's cooperation, we can bring the changes faster and more efficiently. If the overall situation of the country is good, the cultural sector will also thrive," the actor said. 
"Until a few days ago, we did not have freedom of speech. We couldn't say or show what we felt about the country. As a result, a gap was created between the general public and the cultural sector. 
I hope these problems will not exist in the future," he concluded.
 

