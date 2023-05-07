An artist belongs to no team: Ashfaque Nipun

Splash

Nusrat Ananna
07 May, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

An artist belongs to no team: Ashfaque Nipun

After a successful run of Mohanagar season one, the second season has taken Bangladeshi web content a step further. Mohanagar 2 is full of suspense, social commentary and most importantly, brilliant acting and direction

Nusrat Ananna
07 May, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 12:49 pm
Ashfaque Nipun. Illustration: TBS
Ashfaque Nipun. Illustration: TBS

The first instalment of Mohanagar was a story about the Dhaka metropolis and a police officer. In Mohanagar 2, creator Ashfaque Nipun offers the backstory of OC Haroon (Mosharraf Karim). But since its release, some have said the creator's personal ideology has been reflected in it. Someone else has found similarities with real events in the story. Some have also said that there is a hint of political bias in it.

Mohanagar 2 was released on 20 April on the OTT platform HoiChoi. Mosharraf Karim plays OC Haroon in the series. 

Netizens have been heavily discussing and criticising its story. Ashfaque Nipun sat with The Business Standard to discuss all the criticism and answer various other questions.

In response to these criticisms, director Ashfaq Nipun said that an artist belongs to no team. Also, Nipun is a politically aware person. So it is only natural that any of his creations will be influenced by his personal thoughts and ideologies. Mohanagar is no different. 

No artist in the world works to fulfil the objectives of any political party or any person in particular. The artist practises art through his story, said Nipun. He has tried to tell the story of this metropolis, the story of its people in the most neutral way possible.

"However, working with political context or sensitive issues is quite risky," said Nipun. When asked if he thought Mohanagar would be criticised after release, he said, "I knew from the beginning that the series would be criticised after release because Mohanagar is a content that would stir the senses and thoughts of the viewer. Things that stir the senses and thoughts can get criticism from all quarters."

But apart from criticism, Nipun has also garnered prais from many people for both the seasons of Mohanagar. 

"This will serve as an inspiration for my next work," he said. 

Meanwhile, in response to why he released the story on an Indian OTT platform even though it is a story from this country, the filmmaker said, "I did not get any additional benefit from releasing it on Hoichoi. When Hoichoi asked me for a story, I just gave them one."  

However, he did not comment whether he will face any trouble if he were to create something like Mohanagar on a domestic OTT platform.

"Bangladeshi actors have the ability to work globally. From the beginning, I preferred Mosharraf Karim in the role of OC Haroon because he was never before seen acting in such a character who seems to be in the grey area. But not just him, this is the first time Fazlur Rahman Babu has come on screen as a secret service officer. Also, Tanjika Amin, Shyamal Mawla were put in challenging situations with their characters," Nipun said about his process of choosing and preparing the actors for the characters.

"I didn't even know that there would be a second season while making the first season of Mohanagar. Huge demand from the audience and the OTT's interest inspired me to create season two," he further said when asked if there would be a third season of Mohanagar. 

The end of season two has an unpredictable twist, through which the director has left open the possibility of a third season. 

 

Top News

Ashfaque Nipun / Mohanagar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

1h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

18h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

20h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

23h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work