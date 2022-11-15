Artcell's new album will not be 'yet another Artcell album'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In April of 2006, little did people know that a music album from a certain heavy metal band was going to take the scene by storm. That album ushered in the era of Artcell. But it would be another 16 years before there would be any news regarding the band's next album. The band is expected to release their second album 'Otritiyo' sometime this year.

A lot has changed during this time, but the same is true for Artcell. 

"We initially started recording in 2012. But we have evolved musically during the last 16 years. We had different influences back in the days of 'Onno Shomoy' and 'Oniket Prantor'. We believe we have matured in terms of sound and technology," said all four members in unison.

A signature sound is perhaps one of the most integral aspects of an ensemble. But the band has no intention of sounding like the Artcell of the past. 

Kazi Asheqeen Shaju, drummer and founding member, said, " We don't want fans to think that we came up with yet another 'Dukkho Bilash' or 'Pothchola'. While composing, we were very careful in making sure that the songs don't end up sounding like our old music. We don't want fans listening to 'yet another Artcell album'. Rather, we want them to embark upon a new journey."

However, their fans are still stuck in the glory days of the past. Are they ready for a new sound?

Saif Al Nazi Cezzane, bassist and founding member, said, "Sound and composition wise, this is more experimental than anything we have ever done before. We were pretty ambitious when it came to this album. All we can say is that you have to wait and experience it yourself."

"However, there were certain elements, progressions and transitions in our new music which still preserves the essence of the band," he added. 

Cezanne reassured fans that from every single second of a song to every single note, everything was planned. Nothing was left to chance. He hopes that the final product is going to be cherished for years to come.

Kazi Faisal Ahmed, the rather soft spoken guitarist chimed in with a few words of his own, he asked the fans to allow the new songs to grow on them. 

"No one anticipated 'Oniket Prantor' from Artcell, because they were still hung on 'Onno Shomoy' in their minds. Oniket Prantor, however, was well received upon release, and over time, this song – which no one probably anticipated from Artcell – became a favorite of all. There are some songs which you like instantly, and there are others that grow on you. We ask the listeners to keep an open mind."

Despite evolving into more mature musicians, the band did not try to over-complicate their tracks for the album. They had no intention of putting on a 'Dream Theater-esque' display. However, fans can expect songs where Artcell uses drastic transitions – incorporating five/six transitions in certain tracks – to create a trance-like experience.

Artcell is not only revered for their musical dynamism; their lyrics go beyond the intricately crafted melody lines, the powerful riffs, and the iconic guitar solos. Lyrics are ultimately what the fans resonate with the most. 

"We are aware of the lyrical expectations from our fans. Back in the day, we would spend days, weeks, and even months just thinking and refining the ideas that would eventually become lyrics. The message of the lyrics also had to match the tone of the music. The process has been the same for our upcoming album as well. However, like our sound, our subjects have evolved as well. We have explored deep concepts, things we really believe in, and incorporate them with our music," all the band members said in unison. 

In the era of social media reels and 15-second TikToks, it is safe to say that Artcell faces the challenge of catering to a very different demographic than they did 16 years ago. Asking whether they had a fear of failure, prompted a very interesting response.

"To tell you the truth, we aren't worried about the success of this album. The music is meant for us. The moment it releases, we know that we will be very proud of it. If only ten percent of the audience appreciates it, we will be happy with that ten percent. Fans weren't ready for Oniket Prantor 16 years ago. It wasn't instantly accepted by millions. It took time."

