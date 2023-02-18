Artcell announces release date for their third studio album 'Otritiyo'

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:34 pm

Artcell announces release date for their third studio album 'Otritiyo'

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:34 pm

Popular rock band Artcell has finally revealed the release date for their third studio album 'Otritiyo'. This will be new music from the band after almost two decades.

The announcement came through the band's official facebook page on Tuesday. 'Otritiyo' will be released on 9 March, however, users of GAAN App will be able to gain early access on 23 February.

The post read: "'Otritiyo', Our Gift to all those Artcell fans who kept believing in us and kept supporting us throughout the years. It's been close to 17 years since 'Oniket Prantor', and a lot has changed. But we will let the music speak for itself."
 
"We initially started recording in 2012. But we have evolved musically during the last 16 years. We had different influences back in the days of 'Onno Shomoy' and 'Oniket Prantor'. We believe we have matured in terms of sound and technology," said the band In an interview with The Business Standard last year.  

Kazi Asheqeen Shaju, drummer and founding member, said, " We don't want fans to think that we came up with yet another 'Dukkho Bilash' or 'Pothchola'. While composing, we were very careful in making sure that the songs don't end up sounding like our old music. We don't want fans listening to 'yet another Artcell album'. Rather, we want them to embark upon a new journey."

Artcell's first album 'Onno Shomoy' was released in 2002, and their second album 'Oniket Prantor' was released in 2006.

 

