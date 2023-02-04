AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 12:59 pm

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 12:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Event

'Hope Festival',celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob

Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium

Date: 9 – 11 February

Time: 11 AM – 10 PM 

'Charukala Fagun Boron Mela'

Venue: Midas, Dhanmondi

Date: 3 – 4 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying

Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February

Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM

Art 

'Dhaka Art Summit 2023',

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 3 – 11 February

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon
Venue: Edge Gallery

Date: 21 January – 16 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Najib Tareque', eighth solo exhibition of the artist

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 3 – 14 February

Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)

'Abyss in abjection: a journey through pandemic', an exhibition of photographs by Uzan Rahman

Venue: Bangladesh National Museum, Shahbagh

Date: 3 – 7 February

Time: 4 PM – 7:30 PM

'Kurinuki', a pottery workshop

Venue: Clay Station Dhaka, Madani Avenue

Date: 4 February

Time: 11 AM – 1:30 PM

'11th Kibria Print Fair 2023' 

Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia

Date: 3 – 11 February

Time; 4 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Dhaka Headbangers (Vol 1)', featuring Metal Maze, Owned, AK Rahul and 98 Acoustic

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon

Date: 10 February

Time: 2 PM – 6 PM

 

