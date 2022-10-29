AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 12:08 pm

Events happening in Dhaka

The scarcity of land in Dhaka is set to increase due to the new Detailed Area Plan. Photo: TBS
Comedy

'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring Naveed Mahbub, Fahmim Ferdous and Nilima Rafi

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 29 October

Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

 

Event 

'Korean Film Festival 2022', a film festival showcasing contemporary Korean films

Venue: National Museum Auditorium, Shahbagh

Date: 2 November – 4 November

Time: Day-1 (5 PM), Day-2 (2 PM – 7 PM), Day-3 (11 AM – 5 PM)

 

Art

'My Blue Stories', a solo art exhibition of renowned painter Russian Yechina Sofya

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 24 October – 30 October

Time: 6:30 PM 

 

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

 

'Building Inclusive Cultures', a photography competition and exhibition on freedom of religion and belief

Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath

Date: 21 – 31 October

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

 

'Bangladesh 1971: Mourning and Morning', a solo photography exhibition by Marc Riboud

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Panthapath

Date: 14 – 31 October (except Sundays)

Time: 3 PM – 9 PM
 

'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of  selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space

Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: 14 October – 31 October

Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

 

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography

Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi

Date: 4 November – 21 November

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

 

