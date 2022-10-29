AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Comedy
'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring Naveed Mahbub, Fahmim Ferdous and Nilima Rafi
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 29 October
Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Event
'Korean Film Festival 2022', a film festival showcasing contemporary Korean films
Venue: National Museum Auditorium, Shahbagh
Date: 2 November – 4 November
Time: Day-1 (5 PM), Day-2 (2 PM – 7 PM), Day-3 (11 AM – 5 PM)
Art
'My Blue Stories', a solo art exhibition of renowned painter Russian Yechina Sofya
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 24 October – 30 October
Time: 6:30 PM
'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'Building Inclusive Cultures', a photography competition and exhibition on freedom of religion and belief
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 21 – 31 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
'Bangladesh 1971: Mourning and Morning', a solo photography exhibition by Marc Riboud
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Panthapath
Date: 14 – 31 October (except Sundays)
Time: 3 PM – 9 PM
'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space
Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia
Date: 14 October – 31 October
Time: 4 PM – 9 PM
'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography
Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi
Date: 4 November – 21 November
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM