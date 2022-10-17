AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 10:22 am

Event 

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtside

Date: 28 October

Time: 4 PM

Art

'Hidden Beauty', a solo exhibition featuring the works of Khurshid Alam Saleem

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 14 – 22 October

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM 

'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space

Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: 14 October – 31 October

Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

'Affordable Autumn 2022', a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 7 October – 22 October

Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)  

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan

Venue: EMK Center

Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

Music

'Kabir Suman Live in Dhaka' 

Venue: Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Ramna

Date: 15, 18, 21 October

Time: 4:30 PM (15 October)

'Mixtape Vol 1', a concert featuring Ark, Indalo, Nemesis, Karnival, Highway and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 28 October

Time: 3 PM

