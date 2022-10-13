AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:25 am
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

'Anime Fest Fall 2022', an event featuring cosplay, anime, manga, art and anime music video

Venue: Marriott Convention Centre, Dhanmondi

Date: 15 October

Time: 11 AM

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtsid

Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM

Art

'Hidden Beauty', a solo exhibition featuring the works of Khurshid Alam Saleem

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 14 – 22 October

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)

'META-REAL', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of  selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space

Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: 14 October – 31 October

Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

'AFFORDABLE AUTUMN 2022', a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 7 October  – 22 October
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)  

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan

Venue: EMK Center

Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome
Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia
Date: 30 September – 14 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Kabir Suman Live in Dhaka'
Venue: Bangladesh National Museum, Shahbagh

Date: 15, 18, 21 October

Time: 2 PM

'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka

Date: 14 October
Time: 3 Pm

'Mixtape Vol 1', a concert featuring Ark, Indalo, Nemesis, Karnival, Highway and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 28 October

Time: 3 PM

Around the Town

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

2h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

3h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

49m | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

15h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

19h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'