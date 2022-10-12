AROUND THE TOWN

Picture: TBS/ Mumit M
Events happening in Dhaka

Event 

'Anime Fest Fall 2022', an event for Anime enthusiasts, presented by Sailor

Venue: Marriott Convention Centre, Dhanmondi

Date: 15 October

Time: 11 AM

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtside

Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM

Art

'AFFORDABLE AUTUMN 2022', a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 7 October  – 22 October

Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)  

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan

Venue: EMK Center

Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome

Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia

Date: 30 September – 14 October

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka

Date: 14 October

Time: 3 Pm

