AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Anime Fest Fall 2022', an event for Anime enthusiasts, presented by Sailor
Venue: Marriott Convention Centre, Dhanmondi
Date: 15 October
Time: 11 AM
'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music
Venue: Chef's Table Courtside
Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM
Art
'AFFORDABLE AUTUMN 2022', a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 7 October – 22 October
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)
'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan
Venue: EMK Center
Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM
'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome
Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia
Date: 30 September – 14 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik
Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka
Date: 14 October
Time: 3 Pm