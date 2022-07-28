AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Dhaka POP and Cosplay Fest 2022', a pop culture and cosplay convention
Venue: Tokyo Square Convention Center, Mohammadpur
Date: 5 August
Time: 11 AM - 9 PM
Exhibition
'Water Colour', a solo art exhibition of Sarker Helal Uddin
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 22 July – 2 August
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM
'Firey Dekha', a retrospective exhibition of artworks by Mostafizul Haque
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 23 July – 6 August
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
Live Show
'Barsha Baithak', a classical music rendition with Sarangi, Khyaland Tabla
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 July
Time: 6 PM
'Hothat: Shobaike Janao!', a live concert featuring Hothat, The Attempted Band, and Tashfee
Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon
Date: 5 August
Time: 3 PM