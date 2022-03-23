Around the Town

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 11:42 am

Art Exhibition

'Forerunners Rashid Choudhury, Murtaja Baseer, Debdas Chakraborty – their pedagogy and modernist approach' 

Forerunners. Photo: Courtesy
Forerunners. Photo: Courtesy

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 16 March to 18 June

Time: 3 PM - 8 PM

Art Exhibition

'Microtopia International Art Fest 2021-22'

‘Microtopia International Art Fest 2021-22’ Photo: Courtesy
‘Microtopia International Art Fest 2021-22’ Photo: Courtesy

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 21 March to 31 March

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM

Art Exhibition

'The Sound of Silence' a Retrospective of Golam Faruque Bebul 

‘The Sound of Silence’ a Retrospective of Golam Faruque Bebul
‘The Sound of Silence’ a Retrospective of Golam Faruque Bebul

Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2

Date: 26 March to 26 April

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM

Live Show

'Public speaking open mic'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 23 March

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Art Exhibition

'Dhaka, City of Memories'

‘Dhaka, City of Memories’ Photo: Courtesy
‘Dhaka, City of Memories’ Photo: Courtesy

Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Dhanmondi
Date: 18 March to 25 March
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM

Exhibition

