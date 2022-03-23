Around the Town
Events happening in Dhaka
Art Exhibition
'Forerunners Rashid Choudhury, Murtaja Baseer, Debdas Chakraborty – their pedagogy and modernist approach'
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 16 March to 18 June
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM
Art Exhibition
'Microtopia International Art Fest 2021-22'
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 21 March to 31 March
Time: 10 AM - 8 PM
Art Exhibition
'The Sound of Silence' a Retrospective of Golam Faruque Bebul
Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2
Date: 26 March to 26 April
Time: 10 AM - 8 PM
Live Show
'Public speaking open mic'
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 23 March
Time: 7:30 PM onwards
Art Exhibition
'Dhaka, City of Memories'
Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Dhanmondi
Date: 18 March to 25 March
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM