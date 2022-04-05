Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy

With her win, Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani woman to receive the Grammys trophy

Hindustan Times
05 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:24 am
Arooj Aftab. Photo: Collected
Arooj Aftab. Photo: Collected

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy, becoming the first Pakistani woman to receive the trophy. Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Performance category.

"@Arooj_Aftab's Mohabbat wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.

After receiving the award, she said, "I think I'm gonna faint. Wow, thank you so much. I feel like this category in itself has been so insane like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Angélique Kidjo..."

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan shared an article on Arooj's win. She wrote, "So so proud! Shine on you crazy star @arooj_aftab." 

Arooj was also nominated in the Best New Artist category. The award was won by singer Olivia Rodrigo.

News agency AFP quoted her as saying backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, "I am beyond thrilled. It feels great. I've been very nervous all day. And we're off to a good start."

Arooj moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album Bird Under Water in 2014. The 37-year-old has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflections of folk, jazz, and minimalism.

Arooj Aftab. Photo: Collected
Arooj Aftab. Photo: Collected

Born to Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia, Arooj spent her teenage years in Lahore before relocating to Boston to study musical production and engineering at the prestigious Berklee School of Music.

She released her third studio album Vulture Prince to critical acclaim and gained even more attention after former US President Barack Obama included the track Mohabbat on his 2021 summer favourites list.

 

Arooj Aftab / Pakistani singer / Grammys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

1h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

49m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

2h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

3h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release