Arfan Nisho’s debut film complete first lot shooting

Actor Arfan Nisho has been a regular face on web films and television series for quite a while. He has taken the next step as he will be making his debut on the big screen in popular director Raihan Rafi's upcoming movie 'Shurongo'. It will be starrng Arfan Nisho and Tama Mirza in leading roles and the first lot of the shooting has been completed.

"This is my first cinema and the acting experience has been pretty unique. We completed our ten day long shoot in a very remote area of Sylhet. Conditions were not easy as at times it was difficult to manage proper food and shelter." Nisho said, speaking about his debut film acting experience.

Tama Mirza, lead actress in the film also talked about the hardships while shooting. "The entire team has put in a lot of hard work to manage the intricacies of the situation we faced there. At the end of the day, it is a matter of great relief that we did not even compromise a little bit when it came to shooting.",said Tama.

Raihan Rafi also acknowledged the difficulties of shooting in a remote location near the Bangladesh- India borders and that too with a crew of about a couple hundred members. Rafi further announced that the second lot pf the shooting will begin soon.