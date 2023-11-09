The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in an ever-changing love triangle

The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in Netflix‘s coming of age live action musical set "The Archies," Photo: Collected

The much-awaited trailer for Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies was released on Thursday and it featured all its lead actors, including newcomers Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

From a peek inside life at Riverdale, a quaint hill station, to the love life of its ensemble cast, The Archies trailer gave the best look yet at the coming-of-age film based on the beloved Archie Comics.

The Archies is a teen musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film, which is scheduled to be released on December 7 this year, also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It marks the Bollywood debut of most of its lead actors, including Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.