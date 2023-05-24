Arbovirus releases new track Obastob with AI assisted visuals

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Popular rock band Arbovirus have released the second track of their upcoming fourth studio album 'Republic of Arbovirus'. Titled 'Obastob,' the song has been released through an interesting Artificial Intelligence-assisted music video on Arbovirus' social media pages.

This put Arbovirus once again in the midst of musical discussion and for once, they are making headlines for the right reasons. 

It is the intricately crafted music video that stands out more than the song itself. Written by Zahidul Haque Apu, Obsastob was tuned and produced by guitarist Suharto Sherif. 

At the time of writing, the song had amassed just a little over 10,000 views on Facebook.

