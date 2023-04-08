Arbaaz Khan opens Being Human’s second branch in Dhanmondi

On 7 April, Arbaaz Khan made an appearance at the opening of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 'Being Human' branch at Dhanmondi. This was the inauguration of the clothing fashion brand's second branch in Dhaka.



When asked about his feelings regarding visiting Bangladesh, Arbaaz Khan expressed that it was a wonderful experience, and that the people were very hospitable and made him feel at home. He also expressed an interest in exploring the country further.



Additionally, the third outlet of the chain will be inaugurated on the following day at Label-2, 5, Rahim's Plaza de CPDL, Zakir Hossain Road, Khulshi at Chattogram.

It has also been reported that, when questioned about the possibility of acting in or producing a Bangladeshi film, he expressed his desire to try his luck in the industry, but only if the film had a strong story that would attract a wide audience and foster a connection between the two countries.