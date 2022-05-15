AR Rahman’s directorial debut ‘Le Musk’ to premiere at Cannes XR

A.R. Rahman's VR short is set to have its world premiere at Cannes. Photo: Collected

Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy award winning Indian composer AR Rahman's directorial debut titled "Le Musk" is set for world premiere at the Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR programme.

The 36-minute film is labelled as a cinematic sensory experience blending virtual reality with motion, music and scent infused into the narrative, reports news outlet Variety.

The plot of the short infused with aroma and music revolves around an heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who has influenced her lifestyle and changed her destiny though a powerful memory – that of their scent.

AR Rahman curated the story from an original idea by his wife Saira. The duo share profound love for perfume and wished incorporate scent as a narrative device in immersive cinema.

"'Le Musk' has been several years in the making with collaborators worldwide; we've aimed to create an unprecedented, subtle sensory cinematic surrealism. Creating a feature-length cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience," AR Rahman told Variety.

The cast includes Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in lead roles, alongside Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan.

Earlier the Indian music maestro has produced "99 Songs" and "One Heart – the AR Rahman Concert" under his banner "YM Movies".