AR Rahman’s directorial debut ‘Le Musk’ to premiere at Cannes XR

Splash

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 02:52 pm

Related News

AR Rahman’s directorial debut ‘Le Musk’ to premiere at Cannes XR

AR Rahman’s directorial VR short is infused with aroma and music

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 02:52 pm
A.R. Rahman&#039;s VR short is set to have its world premiere at Cannes. Photo: Collected
A.R. Rahman's VR short is set to have its world premiere at Cannes. Photo: Collected

Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy award winning Indian composer AR Rahman's directorial debut titled "Le Musk" is set for world premiere at the Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR programme.

The 36-minute film is labelled as a cinematic sensory experience blending virtual reality with motion, music and scent infused into the narrative, reports news outlet Variety.

The plot of the short infused with aroma and music revolves around an heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who has influenced her lifestyle and changed her destiny though a powerful memory – that of their scent.

AR Rahman curated the story from an original idea by his wife Saira. The duo share profound love for perfume and wished incorporate scent as a narrative device in immersive cinema.

"'Le Musk' has been several years in the making with collaborators worldwide; we've aimed to create an unprecedented, subtle sensory cinematic surrealism. Creating a feature-length cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience," AR Rahman told Variety.

The cast includes Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in lead roles, alongside Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan.

Earlier the Indian music maestro has produced "99 Songs" and "One Heart – the AR Rahman Concert" under his banner "YM Movies".

 

 

AR Rahman / Le Musk / Film / Cannes / Virtual Reality (VR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

1h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

4h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

2h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

1h | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

4h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

4h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April