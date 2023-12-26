Aquaman 2 rules in Christmas Box Office

In an exciting win at the North American box office, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has emerged as the highest-earning movie over the Christmas weekend.

The superhero sequel, by The DC and Warner Bros, starring Jason Momoa, garnered an estimated US$ 28.1 million in the first three days after its release in a total of 3,706 locations.

The movie led the worldwide box office with a $108 million debut weekend, according to Comscore, and also topped the U.S. box office over the weekend.

Directed by James Wan, the film's screenplay was by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and it stars Jason Momoa as 'Arthur Curry / Aquaman', alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman.

Following closely after Aquaman, 'Wonka' makes it to the second with a sales of US$ 17.7 million, and 'Migration' makes it to the third spot with US $12.3 million worth of sales in the C Christmas Weekend Box Office.

