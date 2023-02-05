Apu Biswas’ much awaited Laal Shari releases in April

It has been widely reported earlier that Apu Biswas has transitioned to movie production. The news had created quite a stir amongst her fans all across the nation. However, Apu had not fully revealed the details of the movie to the media before.

Finally, it has been announced by the popular actress that 'Laal Shari' will be released in April during the Eid holidays.

The government funded film is being produced by Apu Biswas herself and is being directed by Bandhan Biswas. It is being reported that most of the shooting has been completed.

Apu said regarding her upcoming film, "Currently I am extremely busy with this movie. We have to move quickly because if we are to release it during Eid, we absolutely have to submit the film to the censor board this month.

"I hope that the film can add to everyone's Eid celebrations."

Other than 'Laal Shari', quiote a few films featuring Apu Biswas are awaiting release. Apu has recently acted in Syed Shakil directed web film called 'Chayabaji'.

The web film will be soon available for streaming on OTT platform 'RTV Plus'.