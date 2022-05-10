Apeiruss is back with a new Single

Splash

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 11:21 am

Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy
Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud- the dynamic electronic music producer duo of Apeiruss had collaborated with Mika singh and Ali Quli Mirza on the song 'Ishqam' which resulted to be a massive hit.

The duo collaborated this time with Dhvani Bhanushali and Gourov Dasgupta on a new single called 'Dynamite.

Dhvani Bhanushali, a superhit performer and singer sang the new single while Gourov Dasgupta- a well known Bollywood music composer was behind the tune. The song was written by Kunwar Juneja. 

They started working on this song from Mumbai back in 2020. But as Covid 19 hit, the duo returned to Bangladesh and completed the production from Dhaka. "Collaborating with Gourov Dasgupta again and this time with Dhavni Bhanushali is such an experience," said Shafi. 

Previously, Aperiuss collaborated with Gourov Dasgupta in the song 'Dream Mein Entry'. 

Apeiruss has produced more than 25 songs in Bollywood's Music Industry with collaborations with various artists. 

'Dynamite' is available for streaming on YouTube and has over 8 million views after it got released only a few days back (on 3 May). 

 

