Anyadin film to compete at French festival

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Harrell Award-winning movie 'Anyadin' (Day after...), directed by Kamar Ahmad Simon, has been invited to the Festival des 3 Continents in France's International Feature Competition, set to take place in Nantes, France from 18-27 November.

The festival featuring critically acclaimed films of the year from Africa, Latin America, and Asia has been held in November in France every year since 1979.

The festival chooses fiction and nonfiction feature films from three continents that tell the tale of a world without Western hegemony. Only ten movies were chosen for this year's event. 

In addition to Kamar's 'Anyadin' from Bangladesh, the competition includes movies from Iran, Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Vietnam, Myanmar, India, and Japan.

After receiving a nomination for the IDFA International Competition, one of the top ten film festivals in the world according to London Film Week, Anyadin had its world premiere at one of the most stunning theatres in the world, the Pathe Tuschinski in Amsterdam.

'Anyadin...' was also invited to the International Competition section of RIDM (Rencontres internationales du documentaire de Montréal), one of the top North American non-fiction film festivals. 

Anyadin is a hybrid film that incorporates reality. "In Bangladesh, the idea of the hybrid film is relatively new. It is a complex artistic expression rather than merely a technical challenge. 'Anyadin' was jointly produced by Bangladesh, France, and Norway," said Simon. 

'Anyadin' is the second part of the earlier 'Water Trilogy' by Kamar Ahmad Simon. Following his success with this project at Locarno, where he received the Open Doors Award and Arte International Prix, he became the first Bangladeshi filmmaker to be featured as the Red Carpet Director at Piazza Grande. 

'Shunte Ki Pao!', the first instalment of the Water Trilogy, received a lot of attention after winning the Grand Prix at the Cinéma du Réel at The Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Golden Conch at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

