Anyadin…: to be shown at the First Look Festival

01 March, 2022, 11:20 am
Directed by Kamar Ahmad Simon, ‘Anyadin…’ is the second instalment of the filmmaker’s 'Water Trilogy'

01 March, 2022, 11:20 am
Anyadin. Photo: Collected
'Anyadin…' will be screened at the First Look Festival, Museum of Moving Image (MOMI), New York, on 19 March, 2022.

Directed by Kamar Ahmad Simon, 'Anyadin…' is the second instalment of the filmmaker's 'Water Trilogy'.

MOMI's First Look Festival will run from 16-20 March, and will be screening 18 feature films. 

Last November, 'Anaydin…' was featured at Pathé Tuschinski theatre, as part of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).  The film was also featured at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. 

'Shunte Ki Pao!' was the first instalment of the trilogy, and it was screened at festivals like Locarno Open Doors and Doc-Leipzig.

