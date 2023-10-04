Anya Taylor-Joy weds Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae got married for the second time in Italy. The Menu actor had a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy. Pictures of the actor's stunning taupe dress went viral on X.

Anya and Malcolm got married at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, a 15th-century palace, on the Grand Canal. Anya Taylor-Joy started dating Malcolm McRae in 2021. The pair tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in July 2022.

The star-studded wedding included a number of celebrities in the guest list, which were her The Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult, supermodel Cara Delevigne, actor Julia Garner, and Miles Teller.